(Video) Sargent heads home his second to plunge Claudio Ranieri’s Watford in relegation zone

Josh Sargent may have taken a while to score his first Premier League goal, but they do say they come in pairs and that has held true tonight. 

After a spectacular flick for his first of the night, Sargent then found space around the far post and managed to head home his sides second to double his tally for the night as he headed over the Watford defender.

The goal has come just minutes before Claudio Ranieri’s and Watford’s night became even worse with the sending off of top goalscorer Emmanuel Dennis for a silly challenge on full-back Max Aarons.

The result will see Norwich climb out of the relegation zone at Watford’s expense, and could prove to be a massive result come the end of the season.

