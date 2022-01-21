(Video) Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea continuing contract talks with fan-favourite

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Blues are continuing to try and extend Antonio Rudiger’s contract.

The Londoners, who have suffered a poor run of results, including just one win in their last five Premier League matches, are suffering from a defensive contract crisis.

Along with Rudiger, whose contract is set to expire in the summer, centre-back duo Cesar Azpiliecueta, Andreas Christensen are also going to be out of contract at the same time.

Speaking about the prospect of seeing Rudiger sign a new deal, Tuchel, who spoke to reporters ahead of his side’s clash against Spurs on Sunday, admitted that the club has not given up tying the centre-back down on new terms.