Wayne Rooney is said to be “flattered” by the interest being shown in him regarding the Everton managerial vacancy.

The former Manchester United and Everton forward was asked in during his pre-match press conference ahead of Derby County’s game against Nottingham Forest how he felt about the rumours linking him to the Everton manger’s job.

While England’s record goalscorer admitted he was “flattered” by the links, he reaffirmed that his focus was on his sides game on Saturday.

Duncan Ferguson, a former teammate of Rooney’s will be taking charge of Everton’s game against Aston Villa on Saturday, looking for an improved performance if nothing else.

Everton and Derby and in contrasting positions in many ways with regards to their management.

The Toffees have had a lot of managerial trouble this season, with former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez failing to warm to the Evertonian crowd within Goodison Park, while Rooney has been a beacon a hope for Derby in a season that has seen them hit with a 21 point deduction and continued financial insecurity.

Despite all the obstacles in their way this season, Rooney has led The Rams to within touching distance of safety, and sits just eight points away from safety with another 20 games of the season still to play.

Without the 21 point deduction, Derby would be in the top half of the table, showcasing the remarkable job Rooney has done with such a makeshift shoe-string budget squad.

Meanwhile, for all their wealth and relative strength of squad, Everton have been on a dismal run of form that has seen them win just once in their last 13 Premier League games, form that has seen them fall to just five points above the relegation zone.

