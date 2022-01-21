Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly have both been heavily linked with moves away from the club this month.

Both are seeking more game time as they approach a World Cup year that they will be desperate to be apart of.

However, while both players are seen as expendable by United with neither player getting first team minutes under any of the coaches United have had this season, the pair are concerned that United are effectively forcing them to stay put due to the high valuations put of them in order to make a deal work.

According to ESPN, any deal to take either player on loan must meet two of United’s factors. Those being, the full coverage of the players wages for the duration of the loan and a loan fee to take the player as well.

These demands might not seem too unreasonable in a summer transfer window, but in January loan deals or overpriced transfer fees are the most likely way to get a deal done.

Furthermore, when considering the context of United’s demands for wage coverage, it is important to note that United have one of the biggest set of wages in the Premier League, with a large proportion of the players in the squad massively overpaid for the relative quality they bring.

ESPN’s report refers to Sevilla’s and Juventus’ interest in Martial being rebuked due to not matching United’s conditions. The same goes for Bailly with AC Milan.

Ralf Rangnick spoke about the need to thin the squad earlier in the window, so keeping players who are seen as surplus to requirements is a good way to start.

Martial has played just 359 minutes this season, for context United academy product Anthony Elanga is currently on 300. Likewise, Bailly has played less than 500 minutes, significantly less than any other of United’s notable centre-backs.

United should look to dampen their demands for the pair, especially considering the good a loan deal could make for both United’s pockets and the players career.