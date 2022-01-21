There’s little doubt that with a World Cup to come by the end of the year, any career decisions that footballers make at this point could author how good their chances of being picked for their country are.

Move in the January window for the opportunity of more game time, only to find yourself in a relegation battle, isn’t necessarily the best career choice.

Equally, staying sat on the sidelines does you no favours either.

That’s the conundrum currently facing Manchester United star, Jesse Lingard.

According to Sky Sports, it would seem that Newcastle are willing to offer the attacking midfielder a lifeline this month, however, Man United won’t sell him to either West Ham United or Tottenham Hotspur for fear of strengthening a rival.

There is the option for Lingard to move for free in the summer of course, but that would require him to effectively sit out the next few months of his contract which not only does him no favours in a playing sense, but will also undoubtedly knock his confidence.

Newcastle will, perhaps, be going places in the future, but at the moment just keeping their heads above water will be considered a success.

Getting someone like Lingard in, alongside a handful of other signings, could help them achieve Premier League salvation and, one suspects, help propel the club forward sooner rather than later.

Therein lies the decision for the player. Move now and hope your contribution kick starts an era of success personally and for the Magpies, or sit tight and move to a ‘bigger’ club in the summer.

Decisions, decisions…