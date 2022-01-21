There really isn’t too much time left for Everton to bring in their new manager if they want to try and resurrect their 2021/22 Premier League season.

Whilst it goes without saying that they shouldn’t rush into what is a vitally important decision for the Toffees, with only 10 days left of the current transfer window, narrowing things down quickly is going to be of obvious benefit.

Frankly, the longer an appointment being made is left, the harder it will be for someone to come in and hit the ground running.

There’s simply no room for error, for whomever the club choose. They have to get things spot on from day one.

By bringing someone in over the next few days, it would still give them the best part of a week to, perhaps, sign one or two players and dispense with one or two others.

The campaign isn’t yet a write off, but having to go through the final few months with another manager’s team effectively, isn’t necessarily conducive to success – in whatever form that takes.

The Telegraph have noted that Italian World Cup winner, Fabio Cannavaro, has been interviewed for the job, and that Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard are also expected to be spoken to.

Rooney has the club in his blood but barely any managerial experience. Lampard has experience, but has always had money to spend, whilst Cannavaro is the big name but has never managed or played in England.

None of the trio would necessarily be the ideal candidate, but in their current position, beggars can’t be choosers.