Arsenal are doing all they can in order to sign a top class striker this season, and have thrown the kitchen sink at trying to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

After the banishment of former club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal have been left with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as their only striker options.

While Lacazette is close to the ideal player The Gunners need due to his ability to hold-up play and bring his teammates into play, the Frenchman simply doesn’t score enough. In Nketiah’s case, he is simply not up to Arsenal standard.

In the midst of a top four battle Arsenal are the only team without a clear cut-throat striker to lead the line, and they know they need to rectify this quickly.

However, according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Arsenal have submitted a desperate bid of 70 million euros in order to bring Vlahovic to The Emirates this month.

The striker has scored 20 goals in 24 games in all competitions this season, propelling Fiorentina into contention for European football next season via league qualification.

He fits the Arsenal mould perfectly as well. A clinical goalscorer with the ability to be involved in build up and bring others into contention in the attack.

That being said, the report indicates that Vlahovic wants to wait until the summer before deciding on his future, and with just 12 months left on his deal when the summer arrives he is sure to have a long list of suitors.