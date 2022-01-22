Barcelona can’t seem to catch a break at the moment.

Off of the pitch, their financial situation is perilous to say the least, and trying to sign new players appears to depend on whether they can sell others, in order that they can get the registrations of any new signings passed by La Liga.

On the pitch, they’re taking two steps forward and one back under Xavi.

There are definite improvements in terms of the way in which they’re playing, but the fact remains that the team have only won five games from the 13 that Xavi has been in charge for.

In any other circumstance, he would’ve been shown the door, but that wouldn’t be conducive to what he’s trying to achieve with what is a really talented group of players.

The latest problem to befall the squad were injuries to the returning Ansu Fati and Pedri.

The latter’s issue appeared to stem mainly from tiredness after being out of action for so long, whereas Ansu’s hamstring problem was a recurrence of an old injury.

Unfortunately for club and player, the advice from doctor Richard Pruna isn’t great.

According to a tweet from journalist Victor Navarro, if Barca were to rush Ansu back, he could return in 7-10 weeks but would almost certainly relapse.

?Ansu Fati: Ricard Pruna siempre recomienda OPERAR en un caso así ??Si se opera 3-5 meses de baja. Sin forzar, estaría para la pretemporada 22-23 ?Si no se opera 7-10 semanas de baja. ALTO riesgo de lesión, podría comprometer esta y la próxima temporada@tjcope#fcblive — Víctor Navarro (@victor_nahe) January 22, 2022

The advice is for the player to undergo surgery, and to take 3-5 months to recover and be back for the start of pre-season in the 22/23 La Liga campaign.

The latter timescale isn’t ideal as Barca push for a Champions League spot, but the alternative is likely to mean longer-term problems in any event.