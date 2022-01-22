Derby County are in the best shape at the moment, and even at this early stage, despite Wayne Rooney’s best efforts, relegation from the Championship almost seems like a foregone conclusion.

Things may get even worse before they get better if the administrators can’t find a buyer for the club.

In the interim any money coming in would be a blessing, and salvation could come in the shape of Newcastle United.

The Magpies no longer have any money concerns, but their own relegation, from the Premier League, is looking more and more likely with each passing week.

Just one win all season also puts the job that Eddie Howe needs to do in perspective.

With only Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier having been signed to date, and with only nine days left of the transfer window, the Magpies are going to have to work hard and fast to get in the players that they need.

One player they’re looking at is Derby’s captain, Tom Lawrence, according to TeamTalk.

The Boot Room suggests that the star earns £37k per week with the Rams, which is well within the Magpies capabilities.

Rooney would surely be loathe to lose one of his best players at this point, but Lawrence’s contract is up at the end of the season and Rooney himself may be on the move.

He’s been coy about the Everton manager’s job so far, but with his hands completely tied whilst at Pride Park, a move back to the club he has always supported is of obvious attraction.