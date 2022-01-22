When a player leaves for another club, their return often has that extra bit of spice, particularly if the move has only just taken place.

Lucas Digne left Everton for Aston Villa earlier in January, and his first start under Steven Gerrard came at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Predictably, the home fans, who had cheered their most creative player’s name when he wore the royal blue shirt, booed him whenever he received the ball for Villa.

For the most part of the first half, the Frenchman had been marked out of the game, and aside from a couple of cross field balls, he’d not been able to do anything of note.

Not until the final minute of the half when the visitors were handed a corner.

A perfect whipped ball found Emi Buendia, and his glancing header beat Jordan Pickford all ends up.

The celebrations were marred as both Digne and Matty Cash were hit by bottles thrown from the crowd.

An absolutely brilliant header from Emi Buendía gives Aston Villa the lead going into the break! ? Former Everton man Lucas Digne provides the assist ?? pic.twitter.com/Sbq9F0Nvt6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2022

Emi Buendía scores to give Aston Villa the lead just before the half! #MyPLMorning #EVEAVL pic.twitter.com/PN5WSVUqiy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 22, 2022



Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer