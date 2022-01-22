Former Chelsea star Diego Costa is still on the radar of some European clubs as a free agent, after thus far failing to agree a deal with Corinthians.

According to Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano, the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker has not yet agreed a deal with the Brazilian side, and is therefore still an option for European clubs to sign as a free agent.

There’s still no full agreement between Corinthians and Diego Costa. Timão were confident to complete the deal today – but there’s nothing done or agreed yet ???? #Corinthians Diego Costa’s still available on the market as potential free agent with European clubs interested too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2022

Corinthians were said to be confident of reaching an agreement today, but having failed to do so means options are still open for the 33-year-old who is currently without a club after being released by Atletico Mineiro at the end of last season.

Costa was a bit part player last season, playing just 15 times in the league but still contributed by scoring four and registering one assist as they went on to win the title by 13 points.

During his explosive time in England, Costa scored 58 goals and made 24 goals in 120 games for The Blues, winning two Premier League titles and the League Cup in three and a half years.

He has also been equally successful in Spain with Atletico Madrid with two La Liga titles across his two stints at the club which sandwich his time at Chelsea.

As for who these European clubs who are interested in him are remains to be seen. But could a return to the Premier League be on the cards?