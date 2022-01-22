(Photos) – Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard teases Everton fans after leading Aston Villa to victory at Goodison Park

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard really enjoyed piling the misery on the Everton fans after leading Aston Villa to victory against the Toffees at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Gerrard, a sworn enemy of the Everton faithful owing to his illustrious career with Liverpool, took a couple of opportunities to tease and mock the Toffees support after they bombarded him with jeers throughout the match.

As well as grinning away at those in attendance at Goodison Park as he walked off the pitch at halftime, Gerrard kicked the jibes up to an unexpected level at full-time, once his Villa side had resigned the managerless Toffees to yet another defeat.

Gerrard laughed away at the Everton fans before sticking his tongue out at them in reactions that Liverpool supporters will absolutely love.

Steven Gerrard has no love lost for Everton. ? pic.twitter.com/7MEBtB6zq5 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 22, 2022

Gerrard also expressed his enjoyment after Emiliano Buendia’s decisive goal, which came during stoppage time in the first-half, as he grinned at the Everton fans whilst walking off the pitch:

Make no mistake, Steven Gerrard is fully up for this! ? pic.twitter.com/zW7wmr3Gxf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 22, 2022

Gerrard has enjoyed a nice start to his time at the helm of Villa, the former England international has helped the side string away five wins in his first 10 Premier League matches in charge of the West Midlands outfit, while also notching a draw against Man United recently.