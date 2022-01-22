Since retiring from his professional playing career, Jamie Carragher has carved out a successful second career as a pundit.
Alongside Gary Neville on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool man’s insights have been concise, accurate and interesting as well as often being quite comical, particularly when bouncing off of the former Man United right-back.
In short, Carragher knows his onions where football tactics and the intricacies of playing at the elite level are concerned.
So it might come as a surprise to see him labelled as a ‘donkey.’
As a player, Carra was a traditional sort of English defender. Physical, uncompromising and a player that would give you a hundred percent every single week.
From a ball-playing perspective he perhaps wasn’t the best, but nor was that ever really his game so it shouldn’t be held against him.
When it’s Lionel Messi that’s taken the time to private message you on social media, you’re going to take notice, though Carragher looked a little put out on Friday night’s Sky Sports coverage when he noted that it was the Argentinian maestro who called him a donkey.
It was, apparently in relation to Carragher suggesting that Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t the best, when comparing it to Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United.
Sky Sports will undoubtedly be delighted that the best player in the world watches their football coverage too.
? “Messi private messaged me on Instagram and called me a donkey!” ?@Carra23 and @GNev2 picked their @EASPORTSFIFA Team of the Year! ? #TOTYpic.twitter.com/tye1u2gQLQ
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2022