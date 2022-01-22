Since retiring from his professional playing career, Jamie Carragher has carved out a successful second career as a pundit.

Alongside Gary Neville on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool man’s insights have been concise, accurate and interesting as well as often being quite comical, particularly when bouncing off of the former Man United right-back.

In short, Carragher knows his onions where football tactics and the intricacies of playing at the elite level are concerned.

So it might come as a surprise to see him labelled as a ‘donkey.’

MORE: Liverpool’s Coutinho replacement

As a player, Carra was a traditional sort of English defender. Physical, uncompromising and a player that would give you a hundred percent every single week.

From a ball-playing perspective he perhaps wasn’t the best, but nor was that ever really his game so it shouldn’t be held against him.

When it’s Lionel Messi that’s taken the time to private message you on social media, you’re going to take notice, though Carragher looked a little put out on Friday night’s Sky Sports coverage when he noted that it was the Argentinian maestro who called him a donkey.

More Stories / Latest News Man City played the Raheem Sterling situation just right but the soap opera still isn’t over World-class star dreams of Premier League move but summer switch won’t suit Arsenal Antonio Rudiger’s greed could be his downfall as huge demands threaten Chelsea deal

It was, apparently in relation to Carragher suggesting that Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain wasn’t the best, when comparing it to Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United.

Sky Sports will undoubtedly be delighted that the best player in the world watches their football coverage too.