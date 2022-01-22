With nine days left of the January transfer window, those teams who want to conclude any deals really need to get negotiations underway.

Leeds United are one club who are keen to strengthen the squad they have, but the Premier League outfit have already been rebuffed twice in their bid to hire a current USMNT player.

RB Salzburg are playing hard ball over exciting 21-year-old Brenden Aaronson.

After already refusing a bid of £15m according to various reports cited by Leeds Live, the Elland Road outfit have now seen a second offer of £20m rebuffed.

The figures are approaching their record sale of £27m which Leicester City paid for Patson Daka, and one wonders how much longer they can hold out for what would be another huge fee for the club.

There’s no indication if the player himself would prefer a move to the English top-flight, though the reason for Salzburg not ceding to any pressure at present is because of their Champions League involvement.

By allowing one of their best players to leave now, they potentially are giving themselves a mountain to climb in European football’s premier competition.

Whether they’re able to repel any offer of over £20m will be seen in due course.

Leeds will be hoping to get something signed, sealed and delivered and give themselves a great chance of moving up the Premier League table and a respectable finish.