As unlikely as it may seem, Spanish giants, Real Madrid, are apparently keeping tabs on one of Leicester City’s young stars.

Los Blancos are flying at the top of La Liga at present, but perhaps the best time to strengthen is when you’re at your best rather than on the floor so to speak.

The Foxes haven’t had the best of campaigns so far, with Brendan Rodgers’ side languishing down in 10th place and are 12 points away from the Champions League places, which would surely have been the aim before a ball was kicked in anger in the 21/22 season.

They’ll therefore not want to lose any of their players in the current transfer window, and news via MARCA cited by Sport Witness that Wesley Fofana is of interest to Real is unlikely to be welcomed.

MORE: Liverpool’s Coutinho replacement

The youngster hasn’t had the best time of it with injury, though that would appear to not be of concern to the Spanish league leaders.

At an age where he can be improved, Fofana clearly represents an attractive proposition, and back in November the player even admitted in a Twitter Spaces conversation with ActuFoot that Real Madrid were one of the clubs he dreams of joining.

Wesley Fofana : « Un club qui me fait rêver ? Il y a Marseille, le Real Madrid, le Barça. En Premier League, il y a Chelsea, United, City… Mais il faut travailler pour réaliser ses rêves. Par le travail, on peut tout réussir. » #SpaceFofana ?? pic.twitter.com/uub0TPb05k — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) November 17, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Derby County’s pain could be Newcastle’s gain as Magpies set their sights on £37k per week star Barcelona won’t enjoy hearing their doctor’s advice on what to do next with Ansu Fati Newcastle could be set to test Arsenal’s resolve with potential January bid for star

As of this moment, there isn’t anything more than an initial look at the player, though if the price is right, Leicester might well look to do business if they’re able to get a replacement in.