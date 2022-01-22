With Man City sitting proudly atop the Premier League table, everything seems to be going according to plan for Pep Guardiola and his squad.

Only the biggest of collapses from the Citizens would stop them from retaining the title this season and, given the way that they are playing, that’s hardly likely to happen.

Raheem Sterling has played the fullest part in their recent renaissance, and that’s in stark contrast to earlier in the season.

The England international was all but cast aside by his manager, to the extent where a move to Barcelona appeared to be on the cards.

As The Athletic note, Sterling was open to such a move, and were it not for the Catalan’s pursuit of Ferran Torres, he would’ve left the club.

Given that he’s now back to being one of City’s most important players, it could be argued that the club have played the Sterling situation just right.

The soap opera surrounding his future hasn’t gone away mind, and it is entirely possible that certain conversations will be had once again in the near future if the player doesn’t feel as appreciated as he does at this moment.

For now, however, Sterling continues to bamboozle opposition defences as his side look to extend their epic winning run in the English top-flight.

He’s certainly back to his brilliant best, and that can only be good news for Guardiola, City and England.

Without any doubt whatsoever, Pep has played an absolute blinder and, even if Sterling were to still leave in the future, his form would ensure that a decent transfer fee would need to be paid to secure his services.