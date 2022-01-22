It hasn’t really been a vintage season for Manchester United, nor anything approaching it.

Depending on your point of view, that’s either down to a board that simply have no idea how to run a football club, a manager (or managers) that have no idea how to get the best out of their playing staff, and players that have no idea what it means to play for Man United.

The truth is that it’s probably a mixture of all three.

The Red Devils are in a mess – again – and it isn’t a situation that’s going to be fixed anytime soon.

It certainly won’t be if Ralf Rangnick is going down the road of introducing certain aspects that are a sure fire way to get player’s backs up.

According to Mirror, the German has had tailored video clips given to players in order to help them improve in various aspects of their play.

However, he expects his staff to watch them at home and not on United’s time.

That has caused a problem, apparently, with players unhappy that their free time is being interfered with.

Therein lies one of the biggest issues of course.

Players being paid hundred’s of thousands of pounds a week and who are bleating because they’ll need to sit down for a couple of hours to understand the level of detail and work required in order to be a success for such a storied club.

Rangnick’s intentions are good too, though perhaps the dissemination of information could be done a little differently to help with the buy-in.