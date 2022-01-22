The next few months are crucial to how Manchester United are likely to approach the following few seasons.

Ralf Rangnick is putting in place a way of working that will be expected to filter down to any new manager being taken on in the summer once the German moves upstairs.

As of this moment, it’s clear that Rangnick’s methods aren’t currying favour with the entire squad.

The Red Devils appear to be a little disjointed in their work, and that can be seen by body language and attitude.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s petulance when being substituted last time out is a prime example of that.

Rangnick simply has to get things right, and that includes getting the results to ensure another finish in the Champions League positions.

Given the teams around and above them are playing better and have more coherence as a unit, that’s going to be a tough ask for United, and it won’t help that they are seemingly allowing the wrong players to leave the club.

According to ESPN, Eric Bailly wants out because of a lack of game time, and though AC Milan are thought to have expressed an interest, they can’t meet the financial demands that United have placed on any loan deal.

However, that the club are considering letting Bailly leave rather than Harry Maguire, tells you everything that you need to know about why the team are in the muddle they are.

It’s abundantly clear that Maguire shouldn’t be anywhere near United’s starting XI, and yet there seems a need to ensure he is because of the amount of money spent to bring him to Old Trafford in the first place.

The former Leicester City man is a liability, and isn’t a ball playing centre-back in the class of Bailly or Raphael Varane.