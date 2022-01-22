Although the Bosman ruling and freedom of movement has absolutely been a positive for football in general, there have been certain scenarios where players have been able to play their clubs like a fiddle.

That’s certainly the case at Manchester United as far as Paul Pogba is concerned.

The rumours surrounding the Frenchman’s future have been up for debate for a while now, and with less than six months to go on his current contract, the World Cup winner is still playing puppet master.

That has to stop. Now.

A storied club like Man United can’t be held to ransom by any player, let alone one that turns up when he feels like it.

To have the brass neck to do so in the first place is embarrassing enough, but the hierarchy at Old Trafford are allowing him to get away with it.

Just like Barcelona have done with his countryman Ousmane Dembele, United now need to draw a line in the sand.

Pogba and his agent, Mino Raiola, cannot be allowed to continue playing games.

Either commit to a long-term deal that’s believed to have been on the table for a while now, or get out. It’s that simple.

United themselves need to take a hard line because other playing staff will note the way in which Pogba has gone about employing certain negotiation tactics, and will arguably try the same tack.

What the club would save on wages would allow them to go out and buy a player or two that are actually committed to play for the Red Devils.

It’s time they showed Pogba that no one is bigger than the club.