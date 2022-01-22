Manchester United go into today’s game against West Ham United knowing that a place in the top four is on the line.

The Red Devils have been woefully inconsistent so far this season but need to ensure they take points off of their direct rivals in their hunt for fourth place.

Ralf Rangnick’s team today see’s Cristiano Ronaldo keep his place up front after a small injury doubt following the 3-1 victory at Brentford.

The rest of the United attack remains the same as well, Anthony Elanga impressed once again and has managed to keep his place after his goal against Brentford.

Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes also play once again, with the latter benefitting from Rangnick reverting to a system where Fernandes can play through the middle rather than being restricted to the wing.

The usual screening pair of Fred and Scott McTominay also keep their places, with both seeing a marked improvement in their form this season since Rangnick’s appointment.

Defence is where Man United’s one and only change occurs.

Club captain Harry Maguire makes his return to the starting xi with Victor Lindelof unavailable for selection in order to spend time with his family following a break-in at their Manchester home.

Alex Telles and Diogo Dalot keep their places at full back as well.

Marcus Rashford will be hoping he can make a similar impact today as what he had in midweek if he is called upon from the bench.

Edinson Cavani also returns to the United bench along with Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard, who could yet again come back to haunt his former team from the bench.

Phil Jones is United’s only available defender on the bench today, with Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka unavailable and Eric Bailly away on international duty.

Jadon Sancho also once again unavailable for selection.

United won the reverse fixture in dramatic fashion, an injury-time winner by Lingard was overshadowed by David de Gea’s penalty save against Mark Noble at the death.

If United can grab all three points today then they will move themselves into the top four at least until Arsenal and Tottenham play their respective fixtures on Sunday.