With less than 10 days left of the January transfer window, Eddie Howe is going to have to move quickly if he wants to add any more new players to his Newcastle squad.

His cause hasn’t been helped with Norwich City’s win at Watford on Friday night.

That means the Magpies need to win at least two games just to get themselves out of the relegation mire.

Ordinarily that wouldn’t seem to be too much of a tall order, however, Newcastle have only managed one win all season to this point.

It’s clear that reinforcements would go some way in helping their plight, but it’s getting the deals over the line that appears to be problematic.

One area in particular that needs to be tightened up is in defence, which includes the goalkeeping position.

To that end, Sky Germany via Sky Sports are reporting that the Magpies are interested in Arsenal’s Bernd Leno.

So long the Gunners No.1, Leno is now very definitely playing second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale and would appear to not have a future at the Emirates Stadium unless it’s as Ramsdale’s understudy.

That’s unlikely to suit Leno who would surely welcome an approach from Howe.

If he, like Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, can see the ambition the North East giants have, and not just look at their present league position, it’s more experience Howe can call upon in what’s likely to be a tough second half of the 2021/22 campaign.