Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has voiced his opinion over who they should sign, highlighting one Manchester United outcast.

Posting on his Twitter page, Shearer replied to a post asking whether Man United midfielder Jesse Lingard would be a good signing this month, and his answer couldn’t have really been any more clear cut.

Shearer, in all capital letters, simply put “YES”.

Lingard has been linked with the Man United exit door this month with his minutes this season being sporadic at best. He was encouraged to stay at United this season by then boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after an impressive loan spell at West Ham, but has been limited to a sprinkle of minutes.

However, as per The Athletic, Newcastle have made a second attempt to sign the England international on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has just six months left on his current deal with Man United and will most likely end up going for free at the end of the season, unless a permanent transfer can be arranged this month.

Newcastle are desperate for extra quality in their team as they seek to avoid relegation to the Championship in the same season they have been taken over by a Saudi-backed PIF.

Even coming from the bench this season has still seen Lingard contribute to two goals, including a winner against West Ham United in a dramatic 2-1 win over The Irons at the London Stadium.