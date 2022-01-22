(Photo) – The potential offside moment for Marcus Rashford’s late winner for Man United vs West Ham

The dramatic late Marcus Rashford winner for Manchester United against West Ham has sparked controversy as it appeared that there may’ve been an offside in the buildup to the goal that broke Hammers’ hearts.

In the final seconds of the match, as Anthony Martial slipped the ball through to Edinson Cavani, who teed up Rashford with a low cross, it looked as though the Uruguayan may’ve been offside as Martial sent him the ball.

Cavani looked like he may have been ahead of Aaron Cresswell, who joined teammates Kurt Zouma and Pablo Fornals in immediately appealing for offside as Rashford stuck the ball into the back of the net.

VERY tight offside call in the build up to United’s winner… Thoughts? ? pic.twitter.com/jXZFrq3hgQ — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 22, 2022

Daylight robbery. They didn’t even bother to draw the VAR offside lines. Whatever Manchester United want. pic.twitter.com/aGJMSrlf17 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 22, 2022

Everyone will be itching to watch the post-match interviews and press conference from David Moyes after this controversy, which has cost the Hammers a share of the points after a gutsy performance in Manchester.