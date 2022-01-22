Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been pictured checking checking in at a police station, per the conditions of his release on bail after being charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The Sun captured the Frenchman visiting Macclesfield police station, where he is required to present himself every day per the conditions of his release on bail. It’s added that Mendy had spent 134 days in prison before he was granted bail earlier this month.

Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape and also one count of sexual assault, per the BBC.

The left-back’s only seen two appearances this season, which came at the start of the 2021/22 campaign in August as Manchester City suspended the 27-year-old following the charges.

As reported by the BBC, Judge Patrick Thompson ordered the World Cup winner to live at his home address in Prestbury, Cheshire, not to contact complainants and also to surrender his passport.

Mendy will face another pre-trial hearing on Monday 24 January.

The full-back has won the Premier League three times since joining Pep Guardiola’s side from Monaco, as well as the League Cup on two occasions. Mendy has made 75 appearances for City.