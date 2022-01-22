Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone sees Chelsea star Marcos Alonso as his dream left-back, according to Marca, as the reigning La Liga champions look to reignite the interest they’ve shown in the Spain international in recent seasons.

Marca report that Atleti looked at recruiting Alonso before they signed Renan Lodi as their starter in the summer of 2019, with their efforts to pry the attack-minded full-back away from Stamford Bridge thwarted as the star decided to stay with Chelsea.

Alonso is playing an important role for the Blues again now, but this is due to the fact that Ben Chilwell is sidelined with a serious knee injury, so he will likely fall out of favour when the England international returns, perhaps opening the door for Chelsea to sell him on.

Marca note that a summer swoop from Atletico for Alonso could be on the cards, which could be a smart time for the Blues to move him on, as Chilwell will be expected to take back his role as starter once next season starts.

On the Atleti front, Lodi has had a smaller role with Los Rojiblancos this season, with 17 of his 25 appearances this term coming as a substitute so its clear that Simeone and the club do not see the 23-year-old as the first-choice anymore, but he does have plenty of time to develop for them.

Chelsea brought Alonso back to England in 2016, years after his spells at Bolton and Sunderland, in a deal worth around £23m, per ESPN.

The Spaniard has proved to be a decent player for the west London outfit over the years, though he has caused frustration at times with his shortcomings on the defensive side of things, which makes it slightly surprising to see that a manager like Simeone is keen on Alonso.

Marca reiterate that Atleti are also eyeing Lille full-back Reinildo Mandava as an option as they look to bolster at left-back.

A transfer to Atletico could also be a special moment for the star and his family, his father – who he shares the same name with – spent a couple of years there as a player and also managed them in the early 2000s, so it seems like the family have strong ties to the club.