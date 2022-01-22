Following Manchester United’s dramatic winner against West Ham an incredible stat about today’s match winner Marcus Rashford has emerged.

Rashford was once again United’s super sub, and made it back-to-back games in which he has scored from the bench after also bagging the third goal in United’s 3-1 win at Brentford in midweek.

However, his goal today stands to be far more important than the goal from midweek, as it propels The Red Devils into the top four ahead of West Ham United.

Depending on how results go for Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on Sunday, United might relinquish their position by the end of the weekend but will also have gained a significant advantage in terms of taking points off of a direct rival.

That being said, stat’s page OptaJoe unearthed a remarkable stat regarding United’s hero, as he scored his fourth 90th-minute winning goal for the club, a feat that is more than double any other player in United’s history.

It is also elevates him above anyone else in Premier League history, showcasing that he has a habit of scoring late late goals and digging his team out of a hole.

4 – Marcus Rashford has scored a 90th-minute winning goal for the fourth time in the Premier League, at least twice as many as any other Man Utd player. In fact, no player has ever scored more such winners in the competition's history. Mentality. pic.twitter.com/OVbt1CJF9t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2022

Rashford’s goal today was his fourth league goal of the season, meaning that all four of his goals have come from the bench, marking him out as United’s modern day super sub.