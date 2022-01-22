Although Tottenham are steadily improving under Antonio Conte, there is an obvious need for reinforcements this month if the North Londoners are to sustain their top four challenge.

The Italian has hinted in recent press conferences that, perhaps, the club’s ambition doesn’t match his own, and that can be seen in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ flying winger, Adama Traore.

The former Barcelona youngster consistently flatters to deceive and, on the face of it, doesn’t seem to be a Conte purchase at all, even at £15m according to The Athletic. Is the instruction therefore coming from above?

Aside from having pace to burn, which Spurs can frankly utilise with other players already in the squad, Traore doesn’t have an awful lot going for him.

MORE: Liverpool’s Coutinho replacement

What is the point in hiring a player that in his entire career in England, stretching back some six and a half years, has only provided 17 assists and scored 33 goals in all competitions, per transfermarkt?

With 243 games played in all that time, it works out to a, frankly terrible, one assist her 17 games and one goal per seven games.

That isn’t the sort of output that Spurs need at this point, and they would be far better served placing their money elsewhere.

More Stories / Latest News Former Chelsea star still an option for European clubs with no deal agreed for South America stay The player Man United, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham need for final top four place and Champions League spot (Video) Norwich push Ranieri closer to Watford sack after forcing Kucka own goal

It would be a grave error to continue down the path that they are currently on, particularly when it can be seen what a positive effect Conte is having on the squad.

Should they decide that Traore is in fact their man, then the North Londoners will have no one else to blame once it’s obvious their purchase was a waste of money.