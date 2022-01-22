(Video) Aymeric Laporte heads City level after awful Southampton marking

Manchester City Southampton FC
Posted by

Manchester City centre back Aymeric Laporte tends to pop up with a big goal every so often for City. 

The French-born Spaniard has done this once again today, with a thundering header into the Southampton goal to level the scoring for Man City.

Some poor marking at a set-piece was all the invitation the centre half needed in order to ghost into the six yard area and head home the ball from point blank range.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Manchester United would be crazy not to try and sign Declan Rice after these comments from him
Diego Simeone sees Chelsea star as dream player for his position as Atletico Madrid seek to reignite transfer swoop
Video: Bruno Fernandes dives to the floor in emotive show of theatrics for Man United vs West Ham

City are relentlessly pressing for another goal as they look to consolidate their advantage at the top of the table, while Southampton are trying to collect every point they can on order to avoid being dragged down in the relegation dog fight.

Considering how much they have flirted with relegation in previous years they will be more than happy to settle for a boring mid-table finish this season, which would very much indicate some improvement from last year.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports.

More Stories Aymeric Laporte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.