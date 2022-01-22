Manchester City centre back Aymeric Laporte tends to pop up with a big goal every so often for City.

The French-born Spaniard has done this once again today, with a thundering header into the Southampton goal to level the scoring for Man City.

Some poor marking at a set-piece was all the invitation the centre half needed in order to ghost into the six yard area and head home the ball from point blank range.

City are relentlessly pressing for another goal as they look to consolidate their advantage at the top of the table, while Southampton are trying to collect every point they can on order to avoid being dragged down in the relegation dog fight.

Considering how much they have flirted with relegation in previous years they will be more than happy to settle for a boring mid-table finish this season, which would very much indicate some improvement from last year.

You can watch the full video below.

Manchester City are level! A brilliant delivery from Kevin De Bruyne is headed home by Aymeric Laporte ? pic.twitter.com/76E6JysDHg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports.