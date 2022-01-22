Video: Brentford duo taken off after nasty head collision in Premier League tie against Wolves

There was a scary moment in the 20th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League match between Brentford and Wolves as the Bees were left to substitute two players after a nasty head collision.

Jose Sa claimed the ball in the Wolves box and immediately sparked a counter-attacking chance as he launched the ball forward to a charging Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Unfortunately, Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry both had their eyes firmly fixed on the ball as they rose to head the danger away, sadly leaving the pair to clash heads.

Thankfully the Brentford medical staff immediately rushed onto the pitch, initially treating the duo before the safe decision to substitute both was taken by Thomas Frank.

We hope that Henry and Jensen haven’t suffered any serious injury and that their replacement was just a necessary precaution.