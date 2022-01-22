(Video) Drone stops play in Brentford v Wolves fixture with players being forced back into dressing room

The Premier League three pm kick off between Brentford and Wolves has been interrupted by an overhead drone. 

The Brentford Community Stadium in West London sits less than nine miles from Heathrow Airport, who have an extremely strict policy when it comes to drones in the vicinity of the airport.

While that may not have a direct correlation to the events on a football pitch, the players have nonetheless been taken off and brought back into the tunnel.

The break in play occurred around the 33rd minute, with neither team yet being able to force a breakthrough goal.

Play has now resumed in the fixture. You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Pictures from r/soccer on Reddit

