Video: Bruno Fernandes dives to the floor in emotive show of theatrics for Man United vs West Ham

In the 81st minute of afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and West Ham, it looked like Bruno Fernandes encountered an invisible attack as he crashed to the floor in agony in the box.

Fernandes hurdled himself to the floor after Ryan Fredericks nicked the ball off of him in the West Ham area, making seemingly little to no contact with the Portuguese superstar, making the Man United man’s reaction all the more hilarious.

The Red Devils playmaker sported agony across his face as he tumbled down in a moment that everyone will be thankful that Jon Moss and the officials didn’t deem to be the result of a foul.

Full clip and it’s still just as bad?? pic.twitter.com/TFv2YQBp7M — Connor Shirkie (@connorshirkie05) January 22, 2022

Pictures from Astro SuperSport

Since arriving in England, Fernandes has quickly established a reputation as a player who will do everything possible to win fouls for Manchester United, behaviour that has of course left him frowned upon by opposition fans for reasons beyond his ability.