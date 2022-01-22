Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters opened his Premier League goalscoring account in some style against Manchester City.

Southampton battled to a 1-1 draw with the runaway league leaders with Mohamed Salisu in particular putting in one of the defensive displays of the season.

However, it was Walker-Peter’s who has ultimately helped his side to earn their point today, a sublime first half finish with the outside of his boot was enough to beat City goalkeeper Ederson and give his side hope of pulling off a huge upset.

Aymeric Laporte ultimately put those hopes to rest with a thunderous header from point blank range to level for the visitors in the second half. But the point secured today by The Saints is sure to go a long way in both their fight to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap and their confidence for the rest of the season.

It is safe to say Ralph Hasenhüttl is doing a good job on the South Coast despite the limited resources at his disposal and adversity with regards to his future.

That is sensational. ? Kyle Walker-Peters grabs his first goal of the season in some style as Southampton stun Manchester City! ? pic.twitter.com/fqHJ0Qv3Dk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2022

