(Video) Kyle Walker-Peters opens Premier League account in spectacular fashion against Manchester City

Manchester City Southampton FC
Posted by

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters opened his Premier League goalscoring account in some style against Manchester City.

Southampton battled to a 1-1 draw with the runaway league leaders with Mohamed Salisu in particular putting in one of the defensive displays of the season.

However, it was Walker-Peter’s who has ultimately helped his side to earn their point today, a sublime first half finish with the outside of his boot was enough to beat City goalkeeper Ederson and give his side hope of pulling off a huge upset.

Aymeric Laporte ultimately put those hopes to rest with a thunderous header from point blank range to level for the visitors in the second half. But the point secured today by The Saints is sure to go a long way in both their fight to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap and their confidence for the rest of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Aymeric Laporte heads City level after awful Southampton marking
(Video) Manchester United would be crazy not to try and sign Declan Rice after these comments from him
Diego Simeone sees Chelsea star as dream player for his position as Atletico Madrid seek to reignite transfer swoop

It is safe to say Ralph Hasenhüttl is doing a good job on the South Coast despite the limited resources at his disposal and adversity with regards to his future.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from the Premier League and Sky Sports.

More Stories Aymeric Laporte Kyle Walker-Peters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.