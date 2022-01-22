Declan Rice has long been a target for a number of top clubs, but he may have just given his biggest hint yet on where he wants to play his football.

Speaking during a post-match interview after West Ham United’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United, Rice was full on praise for Old Trafford, stating that it was one of his favourite places to play.

The England midfielder once again impressed for West Ham today, as his ability to break up attacks and bring his team up the field was fully evident.

With this in mind United would be crazy not to go for Rice in the summer. as the likelihood of him being available in the current window is next to none.

United have been screaming out for a world-class defensive midfielder for some time now, and Rice would certainly fit the profile of this transfer.

You can see the full video below.