Video: Marcus Rashford turns super sub to score last-gasp winner for Man United vs West Ham

Manchester United finally notched themselves a breakthrough in the very last seconds of this afternoon’s Premier League tie against West Ham, courtesy of boyhood Red Devil Marcus Rashford.

A trio of substitutes were in on the game-winning act, which was sparked by Cristiano Ronaldo driving forward before slipping the ball through to Anthony Martial.

Martial, who has been out of favour at United this season, quickly slotted the ball to Edinson Cavani, who joined him off the substitutes bench in the 82nd minute.

Cavani drilled a low pass across the goalmouth, where Rashford was on hand to convert at the far post.

It’s a heartbreaking blow for West Ham after a valiant performance, but Ralf Rangnick will be delighted to come away from what was an incredibly nervy match at times with all three points.

David Moyes and the West Ham supporters will be furious after it looked as though Cavani may have been slightly offside when he received the ball from Martial.

What a moment for Rashford in front of the Red Devils faithful after a difficult spell for the England international which has seen him used in a smaller role.