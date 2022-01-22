A fan of the Premier League might be right in thinking that Pep Guardiola would be disappointed with dropping points against Southampton.

However, the Manchester City boss took the opposite approach and was actually very pleased with his team’s performance labelling it as one of the best of the season.

Bare in mind that City have had complete performances against top teams this year, such as a cruise control game at Old Trafford or a tight but ultimately safe game against Chelsea last weekend, both of which ended in victory.

But Southampton it seems were a cut above the rest, as the former Barcelona manager praised his teams efforts against a stoic Southampton defence.

Although, whether this is an attempt to protect his players from a media witch-hunt is something that we will not be able to figure out unless there were cameras inside the dressing room.

Guardiola has been known to publicly defend his players while ripping them to shreds behind closed doors.

