(Video) Shelvey scores massive goal for Newcastle after Meslier shocker from free-kick

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Jonjo Shelvey may have just given Newcastle United the lift they need to keep them in the Premier League this season, opening the scoring against Leeds United from a free-kick. 

The cultured midfielder lined up his free-kick from the left side of the penalty area and guided his shot past the wall towards the far corner which Illan Meslier was covering.

However, the Leeds shot stopper didn’t cover himself in glory and allowed the ball to squirm through his hands and gift the visitors the opener at Elland Road.

The goal brings Newcastle one point behind Norwich City at who climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time this season following their decisive 3-0 win against Watford on Friday night.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from Live USA.

