It isn’t a secret that West Ham need to find either a strike partner for Michail Antonio, or a player that can be called upon in the Jamaican international’s absence.

The East Londoners have done remarkably well under David Moyes again in the 2021/22 season, more so when you consider just how thin the squad is in certain areas.

Up front is where the Hammers have been lacking for months now, but Moyes has, fortunately, been able to count on others in the team to contribute in the goals for column.

That’s unlikely to continue for too much longer, given the lack of strength in depth, so it’s important that the Scot beefs up the squad in the January window.

It appears that one player that could be heading to the London Stadium is someone who Pep Guardiola rates as being a ‘quality player’ per the Daily Mail.

According to Tuttomercatoweb cited by West Ham Zone, New York City’s Argentinian star, Valentin Castellanos has been the subject of a second bid of £8.5m from the East Londoners.

To this point, the MLS side have rebuffed the approach, though the 2021 Golden Boot winner in the league might have a say in where he should go next.

The likelihood of a deal being done will almost certainly improve should it get to the end of the window and West Ham add a little extra onto the fee already submitted.