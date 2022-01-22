He is one of European football’s hottest properties and will surely not be short of suitors when he decides to leave his current club.

Dusan Vlahovic may only be 21 years of age, but just like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, he has the world at his feet.

It won’t be a surprise to understand that he wants to pit himself against the very best, and according to La Repubblica, that means a dream move to the Premier League.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have been in contact with Fiorentina for his services, and are willing to pay a significant fee in order to have him join the club this month.

However, there doesn’t seem to have been much enthusiasm from the Vlahovic camp for entering into negotiations with the North Londoners.

That’s because the striker seemingly is hoping for a move to Manchester City.

It’s at the Etihad Stadium where he could essentially become the full-time replacement for the now-retired Sergio Aguero.

Pep Guardiola’s side have sauntered to the top of the Premier League and are almost out of sight, and have done so without a recognised centre-forward.

It worked in La Liga when Pep introduced the football world to the ‘false nine’ during the famous 2-6 Barcelona win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Premier League is a much more unforgiving league, and yet the Catalan has still managed to impose his will.

The thought of adding Vlahovic to those players who he already has in situ is a frightening prospect indeed, and one that the player evidently is hoping for.