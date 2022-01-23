It’s clear that Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, was none too happy with the standard of refereeing on show at Stamford Bridge in the London derby against Chelsea.

Conte enjoyed a successful period in West London of course, and perhaps hoped that he could work his magic once again, as he returned in opposition.

The North Londoners might well have come away with all three points if Harry Kane’s opening goal was allowed to stand.

The Spurs and England striker found the net in the first-half, but saw his effort chalked off after the referee blew for an infringement.

MORE: Xhaka’s ridiculous claim

It seems Kane was penalised for pushing over Chelsea’s Thiago Silva, but replays would suggest the Blues defender went over far too easily.

Conte appeared to agree that disallowing the goal was a bit of a nonsense, and suggested that it would’ve been allowed had it been scored in Italy.