With eight days left of the January transfer window, things are beginning to hot up right across Europe.

There will always be late deals done of course, but the nearer we get to deadline day, the more difficult it becomes to unravel complex deals in time.

Even deals that appear relatively straightforward can take unexpected turns and mean that they’re not completed in time.

Although Fiorentina star, Dusan Vlahovic hasn’t really given Arsenal too much encouragement, he does remain the Gunners No.1 target.

A striker of some standing despite being just 21 years of age, he would be a perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who clearly has no future in North London.

According to Sky Sports, Vlahovic wasn’t in the squad for Fiorentina’s trip to Cagliari, but before Arsenal supporters get too excited, it was because the striker had tested positive for coronavirus.

He will of course have to self-isolate for a period, and, were he to eventually accept that a move to the Gunners will be good for his career, the fact he’s unable to leave the confines of his usual surroundings could prove problematic.

It’s clear from Mikel Arteta’s pursuit of the player just how badly he wants to acquire him for the North Londoners, and Fiorentina are believed to have indicated that they are willing to sell at the right price.