Arsenal vs Burnley confirmed lineup: Martinelli and Smith Rowe both start

Arsenal is preparing to host Burnley in one of Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kickoffs.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will be looking to return to winning ways after failing to beat Manchester City in their last domestic outing.

Elsewhere, although Burnley currently sits rock bottom of the Premier League table, with as many as six league games in hand, it is too early to consider the Clarets odds on favourites to be relegated.

Nevertheless, though, manager Sean Dyche will not want to leave the Emirates Stadium empty-handed.

Ahead of the important match, that could see Arsenal leapfrog Manchester United and move into fourth place, Arteta has named a very offensive looking starting lineup, including both Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe leading the line, alongside French forward Alexandre Lacazette.

