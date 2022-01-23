Deal agreed: Newcastle United closing in on third January transfer window signing

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen left-back Mitchel Bakker.

The 21-year-old looks a top talent after his recent rise in the Bundesliga, and the Telegraph suggest an agreement is more or less in place for him to complete a move to St James’ Park this January.

Newcastle have already strengthened with the signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this winter, with the club’s new owners showing their ambition and desire to invest in this squad.

Bakker would be another fine signing if the Magpies can get a deal done, and it looks like it’s just personal terms that need to be finalised now.

Newcastle fans can be excited by this hugely promising young talent heading to the club, and they’ll no doubt hope that a few more new faces could be on the way too.

The likes of Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Ramsey are also among the big names linked with NUFC in recent times.