Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to hold talks over a transfer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Magpies are under new ownership since their Saudi takeover earlier this season, and Bissouma seems an ideal purchase to take the club to the next level.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are set for discussions over Bissouma, who is valued at around £50million and who has also been linked with other big clubs in recent times.

Bissouma has previously been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool by the Transfer Window Podcast, so it would be some statement by Newcastle if they could win the race for his signature.

There’s no doubt the Mali international has the ability to also shine for clubs like Man Utd or Liverpool, with both of these teams arguably in need of making changes in that area of the pitch.

Bissouma would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred at Old Trafford, while Liverpool never really replaced Georginio Wijnaldum after his summer departure.

It may be, however, that Bissouma will be tempted by the exciting project at St James’ Park instead, even if United or Liverpool would offer him the better chance of winning things in the immediate future.

Liverpool may not be making a midfielder a priority, however, according to the Liverpool Echo, while MUFC have been linked with Denis Zakaria by Fabrizio Romano….

Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he’s appreciated by Rangnick – but there’s still no official bid to Borussia ? #MUFC More than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race. pic.twitter.com/AnffDd1clQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2022

£50m might end up being a lot for Bissouma, whereas a similar player in Zakaria could be available for much cheaper.

The Switzerland international could move on the cheap this January or on a free in the summer as his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach is close to expiring.