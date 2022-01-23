Chelsea consider potential €30m transfer as PL rivals see move fall through

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs considering a potential transfer swoop for Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa.

The Croatia international has impressed in the Bundesliga and it seems he has a number of potential transfer suitors at the moment.

According to Marc Behrenbeck in the tweet below, Chelsea are joined by Inter Milan in taking a look at Sosa in a potential €30million deal, following Aston Villa’s failed efforts to strike a deal for him this January.

Villa held talks over signing Sosa, but it now looks like Chelsea or Inter could be more likely destinations for the defender, perhaps in the summer…

Chelsea currently have Ben Chilwell injured, so could do with signing a replacement for the England international as he doesn’t look likely to play again this season.

The Blues have Marcos Alonso as a backup option, but Sosa may well be a better long-term option.

Villa, meanwhile, ended up signing Lucas Digne from Everton, so have resolved their left-back issues and no longer need Sosa.