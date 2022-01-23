West Ham are reportedly interested in sealing an ambitious transfer swoop for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Hammers are thought to have made their interest known to Everton, but the Toffees are demanding as much as £60million to let the England international go.

It seems unlikely that West Ham can afford to pay quite that much for Calvert-Lewin, whose fine form at Goodison Park has also seen him linked with big names like Arsenal and Manchester United in the last year or so.

Calvert-Lewin has had his injury struggles this season, but he remains an important player for Everton, and it’s unsurprising that they’re eager to keep hold of him.

West Ham could’ve done well to sign the 24-year-old, however, as David Moyes really needs a bit more fire-power up front.

Moyes’ side have been a little over-reliant on Michail Antonio for goals, and an extra option like Calvert-Lewin could really take the club to the next level.

It seems they will have to look elsewhere, however, with Everton holding firm on one of their most important players.