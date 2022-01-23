If there are two things that help define Barcelona at present, it is their lack of money and the lack of strength in depth in certain positions.

Both are interlinked of course.

If there’s no money in the pot, then there is zero ability to be able to acquire new players unless others are successfully shipped out.

There’s still time for that to happen, and one player in particular will be banking on it.

Ajax star, Nicolas Tagliafico, is determined to sign for the Catalans in the current transfer window according to Sky Sports, and that will disappoint other suitors, namely Chelsea.

The left-back will provide exactly the kind of competition that Barcelona want for Jordi Alba.

As good as he still is, Alba can be found wanting, and that was never better evidenced than in Thursday night’s Copa del Rey tie, where the player was at fault for all three of Athletic Club’s goals.

The notion that he’s virtually guaranteed to play every week unless he’s injured can largely be attributed to his poor standard of performances of late.

That could all change if Barca can acquire the Argentinian, who believes he should be allowed to leave this month after Ajax gave him that assurance because he had stayed at the Eredivisie giant in previous windows.