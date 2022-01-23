Chelsea vs Spurs confirmed lineups: Lukaku and Kane both start

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to go head-to-head in Sunday’s blockbuster London derby in the Premier League.

The Blues will welcome Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites to Stamford Bridge for what is arguably this weekend’s standout fixture.

Coming into the game, both sides have their own reasons for needing to put in a good performance, as well as come away with a win.

Thomas Tuchel has not seen his Chelsea side win a domestic match in their last four outings, with Tottenham Hotspur looking to bounce back from recent Carabao Cup semi-final heartbreak, caused by Sunday’s opponents.

A win for either side will see them sit inside the league’s top-four, however, should Chelsea fail to take anything less than three points away from Stamford Bridge, it would be safe to say that the Blues would be out of the running for the title.

Ahead of what is likely to be a hugely competitive encounter in the country’s capital, both managers have named their starting lineups, which both see strikers Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane lead their side’s lines.

