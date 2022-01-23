Video: Thomas Tuchel names Chelsea player who is struggling for confidence

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Romelu Lukaku is struggling for confidence at the moment after a stop-start season at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international looked an exciting signing when he joined the Blues from Inter Milan last summer, but it would be fair to say he hasn’t lived up to expectations so far.

As Tuchel explains in the video below, that’s for a variety of reasons, with Lukaku having problems with injuries, Covid, and the fall-out from his controversial interview with Sky Italia, which sparked some doubts over the player’s future at the club.

See below for Tuchel’s comments on Lukaku, as well as other issues, such as January transfers…

Chelsea fans will hope Lukaku can get back to his best soon, as he’s a world class striker on his day.

The 28-year-old scored 64 goals in two seasons at Inter, but he’s once again struggling in the Premier League after also having an underwhelming spell at Manchester United a few years ago.

