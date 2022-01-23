One of the most shocking football images of last year was Christian Eriksen’s collapse at the Euro2020 tournament.

Thanks to the quick thinking of the captain of the Danish national team, Simon Kjaer, and of the medical staff in attendance, the Dane was able to regain consciousness after cardiac arrest.

His condition was so bad that he had died on the pitch before being revived.

Now, months later, he is ready to make a sensational comeback.

Inter Milan cancelled his contract as players that have been fitted with an ICD device, as Eriksen has, are not allowed to play in the Italian top-flight.

That ruling doesn’t exist in the Premier League, who prefer to put the responsibility on the players themselves as to whether they’re in a suitable position, fitness wise, to play at the very highest level again.

According to Sky Sports, Eriksen is close to signing for Brentford, whose manager, Thomas Frank, is an important figure where Danish football is concerned.

It would represent a wonderful turnaround for a player who clearly believes he still has lots to offer the game.

The deal would be for six months, and subject to a medical with the added element of needing to be signed-off by a club-assigned sports cardiologist before being registered to play.

As long as Eriksen comes through that unscathed, the sight of him back out on a football pitch doing what he does best will be a glorious one.