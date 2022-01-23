Crystal Palace vs Liverpool confirmed lineups: Jota and Firmino set to start

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace are set to welcome Liverpool to Selhurst Park for Sunday afternoon’s Premier League matchup.

The Eagles will be hopeful they can keep Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at bay following a decent run of form that has seen them lose just two matches in their last seven in all competitions.

Elsewhere, although Liverpool is in excellent cup form and has booked their place in next month’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea, the Reds’ domestic form has left a lot to be desired in recent weeks.

After winning just once in their last four Premier League outings, including a crushing 1-0 defeat against Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City, Liverpool sits second in the league table but a massive 12-points off leaders Manchester City.

Looking to claw their way back into title contention, the Reds, who do have two games-in-hand, will want to put on a convincing display against Vieira’s in-form Eagles.

Ahead of the intriguing domestic encounter, both sides have named their starting lineups.

The most notable team selection comes from Klopp who has decided to field Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in place of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, who are both on international duty at the African Cup of Nations.